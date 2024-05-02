Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $137.58 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.