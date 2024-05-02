Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

