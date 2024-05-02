Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $184.35 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

