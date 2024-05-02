authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. authID has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Insider Activity at authID

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $80,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,151,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,928.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of authID

About authID

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

