AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 0%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). 11,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 184,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.83 ($0.06).

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.77.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

