AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB):

4/30/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $188.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $201.00 to $197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $201.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $187.93 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 86.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 234,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,559,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

