Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $429.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.