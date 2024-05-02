AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. AvePoint has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

