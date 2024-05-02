B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Down 0.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 14,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 44,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

