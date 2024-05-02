Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

