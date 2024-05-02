Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of BSAC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

