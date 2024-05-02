Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Bank First worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter worth $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bank First by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Stock Up 2.4 %

Bank First stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $799.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank First news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

