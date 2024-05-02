Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.77. Baozun shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 145,657 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. China Renaissance lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 71.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209,909 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

