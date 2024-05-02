Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Benson Hill Price Performance

BHIL stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

