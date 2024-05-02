Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Beyond Meat worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.41. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.83.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

