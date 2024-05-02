B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in B&G Foods by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,161,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $875.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

