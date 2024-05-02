BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 32,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

