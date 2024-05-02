Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 106,464 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

