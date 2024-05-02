BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $583.65

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 583.65 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.46). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.36), with a volume of 134,352 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £551.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,662.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 11.45 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,375.00%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

