Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 35,674 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Blackstone Loan Financing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is presently 90,000.00%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

