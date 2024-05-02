Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Sphere shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,689,284 shares traded.
Blue Sphere Price Performance
Blue Sphere Company Profile
Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
