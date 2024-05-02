bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 29,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

