Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 19,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 96,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $897,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
