Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 6.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,154,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 66,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,555 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $191.86 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

