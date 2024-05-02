BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Trading Down 4.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 37,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
