Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ DRUG opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

