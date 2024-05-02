Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ DRUG opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.