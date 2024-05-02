Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.04. 46,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 28,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
