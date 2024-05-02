Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

