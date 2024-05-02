British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

