Brokers Set Expectations for Dassault Systèmes SE’s Q4 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Shares of DASTY opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

