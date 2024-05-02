Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $555,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

