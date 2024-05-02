California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Crocs worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $34,823,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,216,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $146.79.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.