California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,553 shares of company stock worth $324,979,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

