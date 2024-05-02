California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after buying an additional 186,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

