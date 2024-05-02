California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Catalent worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.