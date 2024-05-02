California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STWD opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

