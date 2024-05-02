California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Valmont Industries worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

