California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Morningstar worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,618 shares of company stock worth $25,798,460 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.80 and its 200-day moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $178.81 and a one year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

