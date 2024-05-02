California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mattel worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Mattel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

