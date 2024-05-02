California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DaVita worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in DaVita by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

