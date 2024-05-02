California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

