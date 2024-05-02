California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.67%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.