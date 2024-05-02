California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 33,490 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of AGNC Investment worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 66.8% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

