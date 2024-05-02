California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,139 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Generac by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.