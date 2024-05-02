California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,807 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 222,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

