California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,546 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

