California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,820 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of First American Financial worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First American Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in First American Financial by 43.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.