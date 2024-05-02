California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,301 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 109.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.0 %

PLNT opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

