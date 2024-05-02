California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,395 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Atkore worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Atkore by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Atkore by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Atkore Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

