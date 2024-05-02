California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,078 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 244.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

